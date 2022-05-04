Apple is luring more and more people away from Android devices

More people are switching to iPhones than ever before, according to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook. That nugget of information came out while discussing the quarterly earnings with CNBC‘s Steve Kovach, with “strong double digits” of growth.

Apple’s iPhone business grew five percent year-over-year, propelled by the impressive performance of the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE.

That’s in the face of an overall smartphone market that’s been in a slump; with analysts saying that shipments fell anywhere from 8.9 to 12.9 percent from this time last year.

“We had a record level of upgraders during the quarter and we grew switchers, strong double digits,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook

The real question is why? Why would people switch from their Android handsets, especially in a time of economic turmoil?

Well, it’s probably due to Apple’s perception as a luxury brand. Luxury goods always outperform the rest of the market in uncertain times, as they offer more value when times are hard.

SellCell looked at the depreciation of the iPhone 13 and found it’s depreciating even slower than the iPhone 12 did. That’s important in economic uncertainty, as it’s a solid store of value for potential future sales.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 range lost anywhere between 43.7 to 50.8 percent of its value in the three months after its release in January 2021. We can’t imagine that’s much different with this year’s Galaxy S22 range.

It could also be the longer software support from Apple. Even if customers aren’t thinking in terms of resale value, Apple has historically supported older devices for longer than any Android manufacturer. That’s important if you’re planning to hold onto your smartphone for a longer time.

