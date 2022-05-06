Apple Music is forcing itself onto people’s iPhone docks

Apple Music is currently suffering from an annoying installation quirk, which (hopefully) is from a bug. When the app is downloaded from the App Store, it’s forcing its way onto the iPhone’s dock.

It’s also taking over the default music app for Siri requests, even if the user had another preference set. That’s a bad look for Apple and could put them on the wrong side of an antitrust suit.

I tested this on my iPhone 11 Pro, and redownloading the Apple Music app from the App Store kicked the Camera app out of my dock. Multiple Twitter users have also reported the same behavior.

Seems like if you download the Apple Music app from App Store, it will automatically appear on your device (iPhone) dock, more than this, it will change any other 3d party app with the Music app. If on your dock, you only have Apple apps it won't do anything. pic.twitter.com/c0pkO9G2pq — Kevin Archer (@IM_Kevin_Archer) May 5, 2022

The bug seems to kick out whatever app is on the right-most spot of the dock if the dock has a full four apps in it. That was the built-in Camera app for me, but the tweet embed shows it kicking Spotify out of the dock. Other tweets in the thread mention Safari getting kicked out of the dock.

It’s not a recent bug either, as a tweet from 2019 shows that Apple Music stuck itself into the dock then, as well.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, took no time finding that 2019 tweet to blow the issue out of proportion.

I just verified this on iOS 15.4.1. With Spotify installed and on the dock, installing Apple Music removed Spotify from the dock and put Apple Music there – without asking. Happens without Apple Music being run, so clearly Apple has rigged their OPERATING SYSTEM to do this! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 5, 2022

Yes, you’re in a lawsuit against Apple over antitrust concerns, Tim. But this isn’t about that. This seems to be a bug, affecting any app that’s in the far-right position on the dock.

Hopefully, this issue will be fixed soon. TechCrunch reports that Apple is aware of the problem and is investigating the bug.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: