Siri will soon let iPhone users change their default music app

It’s 2021, and for some reason, Apple still doesn’t let users change the default music app on their iPhone. Thankfully, that may be changing as an upcoming version of iOS could give users the ability to set third-party music services as default with Siri.

First uncovered by MacRumors in the iOS 14.5 beta, users will be able to ask Siri to play a specific song or album, and depending on which music streaming service they have set to default, Siri will play music from Spotify, YouTube Music, or any other streaming service that was set to default.

Previously, Siri would only search for music via Apple Music, whether it’s songs you have downloaded to your device or whatever Apple could find in its own catalog.

You can also ask Siri to play music from a specific streaming service, but you have to specify which one, adding a few extra steps to an already easy process.

Once iOS 14.5 is installed, Siri will ask you what music service you want to use; then, it will get permission from your music app. Once that’s done, it’ll play from that service by default.

The iOS 14.5 beta was released into the wild last week and features some exciting updates. Most notably, the ability to unlock an iPhone using an Apple Watch when wearing a facemask. iOS 14.5 is expected to be rolled out sometime later this month.

