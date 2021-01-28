The average price of an iPhone in the U.S. is now up to $873

CIRPP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) released their annual analysis on Apple for the fiscal quarter of 2021. Their analysis is mainly focused on services and iPhone performance.

According to this report, new iPhone models such as iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 Mini are the ones that perform the most. They calculated that those models accounted for around 56% of all US iPhone sales in fiscal Q1 of 2021.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max outperformed all other models as each of them accounted for about 17% of all iPhone sales. Consequently, the US weighted average retail price increased to $873. For comparison, the weighted average retail price was $809 in the fiscal quarter before. That’s a $64 increase in just one fiscal quarter.

Josh Lowitz, co-founder and CIRP Partner, said that this is the highest level of a US Weighted Average Retail Price (US-WARP) that they have seen in the last decade.

CIRP’s report further disclosed that Apple recorded a significant penetration in the service department. Apple Music, Apple TV, and paid iCloud Storage showed a vastly improved penetration among buyers that purchased an Apple product in the fiscal Q1 of 2021. All other services were at the same level as in the previous fiscal quarter.

Mike Levin also commented on this segment of Apple’s business. He pointed out that more than half of buyers opted for paid iCloud storage, and more than a third of Apple buyers use their streaming service. Then he explained how paid news and podcasts are still at their early stages and that they remain stable.

On the other side of the specter, he pointed to Apple Care and Apple TV, whose performances are far from pleasing and that it will take a while they show significant improvements.

