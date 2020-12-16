The Apple TV app is coming to Google’s new Chromecast in early 2021

I bought one of Google’s newest Chromecast just about a month ago, and I have to say, I absolutely love it. But one thing that’s missing from the device is the ability to watch shows from the Apple TV app. As of now, it doesn’t exist on the new Chromecast. Thankfully, that will change sometime in early 2021.

So yea, it’s official. The Apple TV app is on its way to the Chromecast with Google TV. The app will work like the Apple TV app found on other devices. Users will be able to watch their favorite Apple TV originals all in one place, and they’ll even get Google’s TV aggregation treatment too.

On top of that, users can access movies and TV shows they purchased from their iTunes library, as well as any channels they’re already subscribed to. That’s really cool.

No specific timeline has been set, but Google says we should see a release date sometime in early 2021. When this happens, this will make the Chromecast with Google TV one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions.

