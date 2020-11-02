Apple TV is finally making its way to all Xbox consoles on November 10

Microsoft is opening up the doors to the Apple TV app. Starting November 10, Apple’s streaming app will be available on all Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, giving Xbox users access to all of the company’s original programming and movie library.

On top of that, Microsoft wants folks to know that it’s making a bunch of other widely-popular streaming apps available on launch day for the Xbox Series S and X.

These apps include Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more. Apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Apple launched its Apple TV app a year ago, and yes, that’s quite some time for Microsoft to make the app available to Xbox users, but hey, it’s better than nothing. Meanwhile, the app will also arrive on the PS5 when it launches on November 12.

And if you plan on subscribing to Apple TV+, which costs $4,99 a month, we highly suggest checking out shows and movies like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran. In my opinion, it’s totally worth the $5 monthly fee.

