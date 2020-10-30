Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2020

Ahead of the release of the Xbox Series X from Microsoft, the company is back again this month to give games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription (or Game Pass Ultimate sub) a handful of free games that they can download and enjoy for free.

While Microsoft’s offerings over recent months have been anything but exciting, it’s hard to complain about free games. Especially in a time when many people are spending more time at home and may not have as much disposable income due to COVID-19.

Anyways, let’s dive in and look at what free games are being offered in November 2020. Just remember, you’ll need an active subscription to continue to enjoy these games in the future.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2020

This month, as usual, sees four titles being made available for gamers. Personally, the highlight this month is Aragami, a fun stealth title with a unique art style. You can see all of the titles and their availability dates below.

Aragami: Shadow Edition – Available November 1 to 30

– Available November 1 to 30 Swimsanity! – Available November 16 to December 15

– Available November 16 to December 15 Full Spectrum Warrior – Available November 1 to 15

– Available November 1 to 15 Lego Indiana Jones – Available November 16 to 30

So, yep, there you have it, the free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2020!

What do you think? Are you interested in any of these titles? Plan on downloading them? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

