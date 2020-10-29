Genshin Impact comes out of nowhere to make at least $245 million during its first month

I’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a couple of weeks now, and I have to say, it’s one of the most unique, robust free-to-play mobile titles I’ve ever played. Maybe calling it a mobile game isn’t giving it a fair shake, though, as it is also available on PS4 and PC. This Breath of the Wild-inspired third-person adventure games has been a huge success, having made $100 million during its first two weeks.

Now, Genshin Impact has been available to the public for a month, and the game has made a staggering $245 million dollars. According to GameIndustry.biz, the game has taken the number one grossing title on both Android and iOS, dethroning games like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

Even with that ridiculous amount of money, Pokémon Go maintains the throne for money made in the first month, coming in at $283 million.

In China, Genshin Impact made $83 million in the first month and in the US, $45 million. Also, and making this whole thing even more impressive, these numbers don’t include PS4 and PC sales, nor does it include Android sales in China. So, it’s quite possible that, when including those platforms, Genshin Impact may have outdone Pokémon Go.

It will be interesting to see if the title can maintain this momentum. While there is a lot to like about Genshin, the end-game of the title is currently lacking, with many players and prominent YouTubers disappointed in “end-game” activities built around the game’s stamina system, which requires refreshes to continue. These refreshes can be paid for with in-game currency, but the process is slow. Alternatively, you can spend real money to speed it up.

