Facebook now has a cloud gaming service, but it’s kinda lame and only for mobile games

Facebook is joining the world of game streaming with a new feature that is built into the Facebook Gaming section of the social platform. This isn’t game streaming like what is provided by things like xCloud and Stadia, but instead, a way to instantly start playing a variety of free-to-play games that are available on mobile devices.

According to a blog post from Jason Rubin, VP of Play at Facebook, the company isn’t looking to replace services like those mentioned above, but apparently tens of millions of people play mobile games through Facebook each month. This looks to capitalize on that market by offering a variety of free-to-play titles available through streaming. The company is focusing on mobile and web users, at first. Specifically, Android (through the main Facebook app), as Apple’s terms-of-service still don’t mesh well with game streaming services.

As far as launch titles that will be available with this beta streaming service, it has been noted that “Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard,” will be available at launch, with more titles available in the coming weeks.

Initially, the streaming service will be available in “California, Texas and Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia.” More areas in the US will be rolling out in the months ahead.

Overall, it’s an interesting addition being added to the growing stable of features available within and through Facebook. Hopefully, they handle this better than Oculus…

