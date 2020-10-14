Facebook banned an Oculus Quest 2 owner’s account, making the VR headset an expensive paperweight

As you may or may not know, Facebook purchased Oculus way back in 2014. While that didn’t have any immediate effects, Facebook recently made it clear that it would play a major role in the VR headsets. As in, you’d need a Facebook account to use them. It was a move everyone hated, but like, what can you do about it?

Now, with the Oculus Quest 2 available to the public, at least one user has already had major issues with having a Facebook account attached to their VR headset.

Posted on Reddit, a user called Weavster posted about their experience, and to cut to the chase, within 10 minutes, their Facebook account was banned and Facebook said there was nothing they could do about it.

Check out the issue in their words below:

Got my Quest 2 today and created a new Facebook account with my real name (never had one previously) and merged my 4 year old Oculus account with it. Promptly got banned 10 minutes later and now cannot access my account or use my device. Sent drivers license photo ID as requested by Facebook and my account now says “We have already reviewed this decision and it can’t be reversed.” upon trying to login so it looks like I’ve lost all my previous Oculus purchases and now have a new white paperweight.

Now, there could be something that we aren’t hearing in this story, that’s always possible, but if that’s not the case, then this is absolutely ridiculous. Also, the user can’t make a new Facebook account to try again, because you guessed it, that’s also against the rules.

As one user comments, this is unacceptable and shouldn’t be allowed. You’ve purchased an expensive piece of equipment, your freaking Facebook account should not be able to stop you from using it.

