In a move that everybody hates, Oculus VR headsets will require a Facebook account

When Facebook bought Oculus back in 2014, it was only a matter of time before the social did something stupid with the hit VR devices. Well, friends, that day is finally here. Today, Oculus announced that starting in October 2020, everyone using a new Oculus device will have to sign in with a Facebook account.

As if this is some sort of consolation prize, existing Oculus users will be able to continue using their devices (and existing Oculus account) for the next two years. That said, “full functionality” will require a Facebook account. Also, the Oculus accounts will be shut down after the two-year period.

Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN — Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020

Considering that Facebook is a raging dumpster fire of bullshit, this was probably not the best time to announce this. People are pushing back against many companies that use deceptive and stupid practices, and this announcement will absolutely discourage people interested in VR from going the Oculus route

In an attempt to justify the absolutely bonkers move, Oculus states, “Using a VR profile that is backed by a Facebook account and authentic identity helps us protect our community and makes it possible to offer additional integrity tools. For example, instead of having a separate Oculus Code of Conduct, we will adopt Facebook’s Community Standards as well as a new additional VR-focused policy.”

Yeah, nah, miss me with that PR fluff. No one cares.

What do you think? Does this discourage you from getting an Oculus VR headset? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

