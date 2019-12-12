To the surprise of no one, Facebook will be using Oculus’ VR data to sell ads

Oculus’ VR headsets are impressive pieces of hardware, no doubt about that. Playing games on them is awesome, yes. But what is not so awesome is the fact that Facebook, Oculus’ parent company, will be selling ads to users.

Oculus released an official blog post yesterday about new updates to the device, which includes more chat options and abilities to find friends. In the same post, the company confirms the use of targeted ads.

As part of these changes, Facebook will now use information about your Oculus activity, like which apps you use, to help provide these new social features and more relevant content, including ads.

Prior to this, Oculus wouldn’t send users targeted ads, but rather content that fit their personal likes and dislikes.

To clarify, personalized ads will only appear for those who have connected their Facebook account with their Oculus ID. They do claim that users’ data will be utilized for recommending events and third-party VR apps.

While it doesn’t sound like the worst thing in the world, it’s yet another instance of Facebook trying to stockpile data. That is something they are becoming more infamously known for instead of a social media platform.

You can opt-out of having Zuckerberg and Co. look into your personal data by simply not logging into the social media site. However, those who don’t will not have access to first-party apps that help make the Oculus experience unique from other VR headsets.

So, in other words, you’re out of luck.

What do you think? Surprised that Facebook is going to use the VR headsets to collect data and send targeted ads? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

