Tech Hangover: YouTube finally did something right for a change

Hey Jack, ever hear of this other decentralized social platform called Mastodon? I’m sure they can help.

Twitter is funding a small team of researchers to build an “open and decentralized standard for social media,” with the goal of making Twitter a client for that standard. CEO Jack Dorsey announced the news and laid out his reasoning in a tweet thread this morning, although he acknowledged that the process could take years. – The Verge

Whoa. This is an investigation on how the world’s biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.

Ruthy Hope Slatis couldn’t believe what she was hearing. She’d been hired by a temp agency outside Boston for a vague job: transcribing audio files for Amazon.com Inc. For $12 an hour, she and her fellow contractors, or “data associates,” listened to snippets of random conversations and jotted down every word on their laptops. – Bloomberg

Not only did they fall out of the top 10 places to work, now they’re at the 23rd spot. Ouch, that’s a rough hit. I dunno, maybe try to be a better company with better morals.

Facebook dropped to the 23rd spot in Glassdoor’s list of “Best Places to Work” in 2020 from the seventh it secured last year, amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the world’s largest social network. – NBC News

The world’s first fully electric commercial aircraft has taken its inaugural test flight, taking off from the Canadian city of Vancouver and flying for 15 minutes. “This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work,” said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Australian engineering firm magniX. – The Guardian

Yup, this isn’t frightening at all.

Hackers have created dedicated software for breaking into Ring security cameras, according to posts on hacking forums reviewed by Motherboard. The camera company is owned by Amazon, which has hundreds of partnerships with police departments around the country. – Motherboard

