Tech Hangover: Apple’s new Mac Pro is very, very expensive

Let it be said, Apple is not afraid to take people to court. The company’s latest beef involves Gerard Williams, a former employee who purportedly spearheaded the design for Apple’s A-series processors. You know, the itty bits of silicon that have powered Apple’s marquee gadgets since the iPhone 5S. – Gizmodo

Who in their right mind would spend over $10K on a god damn fucking computer? Bozos, that’s who.

Apple’s new Mac Pro is available to order today: it starts at $5,999, but if you want the most powerful Mac money can buy, it’ll cost you $52,599, making it the single most expensive Mac ever made. That eye-watering price tag comes with some seriously impressive specs to match, though. – The Verge

Honestly, it’s about time someone told Barr “no.” Let’s see how long this lasts…

Facebook executives and Attorney General William P. Barr sparred on Monday over whether encrypted messaging products should be open to law enforcement, escalating a standoff over privacy and policing. – New York Times

If you’re a Chrome or Firefox user and have any of Avast’s plugin extensions, delete them now. They’re harvesting your data without permission.

Avast, the multibillion-dollar Czech security company, doesn’t just make money from protecting its 400 million users’ information. It also profits in part because of sales of users’ Web browsing habits and has been doing so since at least 2013. – Forbes

Over the last decade, tickets have transitioned out of the physical realm and, like so many other aspects of our lives, gone digital. Most are now purchased on and delivered to a mobile device, then scanned at the stadium. – Axios

a Gizmodo investigation, which began last month and ultimately revealed the potential locations of up to tens of thousands of Ring cameras, has cast new doubt on the effectiveness of the company’s privacy safeguards. It further offers one of the most “striking” and “disturbing” glimpses yet, privacy experts said, of Amazon’s privately run, omni-surveillance shroud that’s enveloping U.S. cities. – Gizmodo

The story of technology in the 2010s is the story of gadgets going from the corners of our lives to everywhere all the time. The tools to create and consume culture are omnipresent now, offering us incredible new capabilities but also demanding that we care for them more than any consumer products in history. We mind their temperamental batteries, we twist in space to improve their wireless signals, we ask them to listen to us — but not too much. – The Verge

