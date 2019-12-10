Apple Card owners can now purchase an iPhone with a zero-interest installment plan

One of Apple’s biggest promises with its Apple Card is finally live and ready to go.

If cardholders are in need of a new iPhone, they can now use the card to pay for it in monthly installments over the course of the next two years. That all sounds great, but there is something else to sweeten the deal. There will be no interest made on the payments if it is done within the 24-month timeframe.

Finally, to add a cherry to the proverbial sundae, there is another perk with the Apple Card just for the holiday season. Cardholders will also receive 6% back on all Apple purchases (i.e. through the App Store) made through December 10 to 31. This double what the card already offers.

Nice.

You can purchase the iPhone 11 with monthly payments over two years? With an Apple Card? And with zero interest?

Signing up for the payment plan can be done online or, if you prefer, at an Apple Store. Users are able to see any and all information regarding the payment plan on the Apple Wallet app. These include how much is left to pay and the ability to make those payments as well.

When the card’s monthly statement is released, cardholders will see that the installment payment, whatever amount it may be, will be added to the card’s minimum payment. Although, a percentage will be added back to the cardholder’s Apple Cash amount. That can also be used towards another monthly payment. If cardholders are looking to save a couple of bucks, users can also trade-in their old iPhone for potentially smaller payments.

There is already a monthly payment plan for iPhones called the Apple Upgrade program. This is available for non-Apple Card users, but it is subjected to interest fees.

