Tech Hangover

Tech Hangover: Amazon wants to know how unhealthy we all are

Everything continues to be terrible. Maybe 2020 will be better.

tech hangover featuring jeff bezos
Image: KnowTechie

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover

Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

NHS gives Amazon free use of health data under Alexa advice deal

jeff bezos amazon

Image: KEYT

Cool, very very cool. (It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all.)

The material, which excludes patient data, could allow the multinational technology company to make, advertise and sell its own products. – The Guardian

Google says it won’t grant Fortnite an exemption to the Play Store’s 30 percent cut

fortnite being played on phone

Image: Forbes

Apparently, Fortnite is coming to the Play Store and Epic Games doesn’t want to pay Google’s fee. Epic wants you to know that it’s not for them, but for you… lol ok.

Google has publicly rebuffed game developer Epic over its reported attempt to distribute its popular battle royale hit Fortnite through the Play Store without paying the company’s standard 30 percent fee. – The Verge

Apple making first CES appearance in decades, talking privacy with Facebook and others

apple logo in window

Image: Unsplash

It looks like Apple is ready to make its grand reappearance at CES in January.

Apple’s senior director of privacy Jane Horvath will speak at CES during a “Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable.” The CES schedule indicates that this discussion will focus on things like regulation, consumer privacy at scale, and more. – 9to5Mac

Redbox no longer rents video games, and it will end game sales this year

redbox kiosk

Image: TechCrunch

Honestly, I didn’t realize Redbox was still renting games, but this isn’t that surprising.

The change is disappointing for gamers who relied on Redbox as a convenient way to rent games. With Redbox no longer offering rentals, and the death of rental stores like Blockbuster (there’s only one left in the world), there just aren’t many local places to casually browse and rent a game anymore. – The Verge

YouTube asks the FTC to clarify how video creators should comply with COPPA ruling

youtube tv shown on screen and phone

Image: Android Central

YouTube might have issues with taking down random videos and doing a good job of explaining the rulings behind it, but sometimes it is YouTube itself that needs to have rules explained to them.

YouTube is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for further clarification and better guidance to help video creators understand how to comply with the FTC’s guidelines set forth as part of YouTube’s settlement with the regulator over its violations of children’s privacy laws. – TechCrunch

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Previous Hangovers…

Senior Editor with a focus on all things tech and gaming. Life Adventurer. You can keep up with me on Twitter: @Josiah_Motley

