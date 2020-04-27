Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Apple’s new flagship iPhones might come a little later than usual this year
Don’t worry, everything will be perfectly fine.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones
With all the shit going on in the world right now, this doesn’t seem like a big deal. It’s fine, we can wait a few more months to see the new iPhone 12.
Apple Inc. is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, according to people familiar with the changes, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia, the heart of the consumer electronics supply chain. – WSJ
Josh Constine leaves TechCrunch for VC fund SignalFire
Personal news: It's TC to VC for me! I'm leaving TechCrunch to join SignalFire as a principal investor & head of content. I'm also launching my newsletter where I'm writing now: https://t.co/F7gvssC4Ky A "toast", to the future! pic.twitter.com/XRhDxdS5NF
— joshconstine (@JoshConstine) April 27, 2020
So this might be a little out of most folks’ wheelhouse, but if you’re someone who reads a lot of tech news, this is kind of a big deal.
So it’s “TC to VC” for me. After 8.5 years at TechCrunch and 10 in tech journalism, I’m leaving today to join the venture team at VC fund SignalFire. I’m going to be a principal investor and their head of content. – TechCrunch
Two Million Australians Download Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App
This new app records digital handshakes between smartphones via Bluetooth, and if someone catches the virus, health authorities can track who has been within 1.5 meters of the person for 15 minutes or more.
More than two million people in Australia have downloaded mobile-phone software designed to help trace coronavirus infections, as parts of the country start to loosen restrictions on movement. – Bloomberg
WhatsApp says its forwarding limits have cut the spread of viral messages by 70 percent
WhatsApp starting limited forwarded of viral messages in hopes of cutting down the amount of misinformation on the platform. Turns out, it worked. But right now, it’s hard to tell if any of these messages contained misinformation.
The spread of “highly forwarded” messages on WhatsApp has dropped by 70 percent as a result of the company’s new forwarding limits, TechCrunch reports. The new measures were introduced at the beginning of April in response to the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation on the service. – The Verge
Eight-year-old discovers iPhone Screen Time workaround to watch more YouTube
Not all heroes wear capes.
Just when you think you’ve seen everything: an eight-year-old has discovered a way to watch YouTube past Apple’s Screen Time limits by using the iMessage App Store. – Input
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- The best places to buy face masks online for the coronavirus
- Can the iPhone 11 wirelessly charge?
- This Bose Solo 5 soundbar is just $100 right now (normally $200)
- Can the iPhone 11 use 5G?
- Score a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $70
- Don’t know what to do with your Animal Crossing island? Make an obstacle course, of course
- Snag a year of PlayStation Plus for an unbelievable price of $34 right now
- Review: Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD – solid-state tech in a portable form factor
- Work from anywhere in the world with this $39.99 WFH starter kit
- Facebook is releasing a Zoom-alternative called Messenger Rooms – here’s how it works
- How to protect your Mac from malware and what to do if it caught a virus
- Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2020
- Up to 160,000 Nintendo accounts were compromised in a recent hack
- The best productivity apps to check out in 2020
- Review Roundup: iPhone SE (2020) – a solid, affordable smartphone from Apple
Notable Mentions
Start-Ups Pursue ‘Free Money’ With Relief Funds, Prompting Backlash
Big companies dominate video chat. Meet the startups racing to disrupt them
For the Love of God, Not Everything Is a Deepfake
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.