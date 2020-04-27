Facebook is releasing a Zoom-alternative called Messenger Rooms – here’s how it works

If you’re stuck at home and missing face-to-face interaction with friends and family, Zoom has been a great way to keep connected. Minus those security issues. If you would prefer to use another service with questionable security, then good news, Facebook is releasing Messenger Rooms, a video chat room for all of your friends.

Like Zoom, you’ll be able to join a room from a simple link (which isn’t great for security) and room creators will be able to share their rooms on Messenger and Facebook. Up to 50 people can join these rooms, with the room having no time limit for remaining open. In addition, Messenger Rooms can be shared with specific Facebook groups and events.

Facebook also notes that it is working on adding this Rooms functionality to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp, and even Portal. Portal makes a lot of sense here. To add to the convenience, you don’t have to download a single thing to participate in Room, simply join from the link provided.

How to use Facebook’s Messenger Rooms

Messenger Rooms Introducing Messenger Rooms, group video links that allow you to drop in and spend quality time with friends, family and people who share your interests. #MessengerRoomsMore info here: https://bit.ly/MessengerRooms Posted by Messenger on Friday, April 24, 2020

If the feature is available to you (make sure to update the Facebook and Messenger apps), you can start a Messenger Room from – you guessed it – Messenger.

Load up Facebook Messenger on Android or iOS In the bottom right-hand corner, click on the People icon You should see an option from Create A Room

You’ll be able to add people to the room, as well as copy a link if you want to give more people the option to join. If the feature is not yet available to you, keep checking back over the next couple of weeks as the company has noted it will be a gradual rollout.

