Facebook now has a quiet mode – here’s how to turn it on and off

Facebook has been updating the web experience for the social platform, as well as adding features like “Your Time on Facebook” that lets users see just how much time they are spending scrolling through their news feed. Now, the company is adding to that portion of the site, giving users a way to mute notifications outside and inside the app.

Rolling out today to iOS users (with Android users getting it in May), Quiet Mode is a new feature that Facebook is touting as a way to separate yourself from social platforms while we all spend more time at home with our thoughts and phones.

Using Quiet Mode, you can set a timer for how long you’ll go without notifications and you can even make it a scheduled thing per day, which is nice.

How to set up Quiet Mode on Facebook

First, make sure your Facebook iOS app is up-to-date, then follow the guide below.

With the app open, click the three lines in the bottom right then look for the Settings & Privacy dropdown Click on Your Time on Facebook Click on the Manage Your Time card and you’ll find yourself on this screen Once your in this section, you can turn Quiet Mode on/off and schedule times for it, as well

That’s it, you’ve now successfully set up Quiet Mode on Facebook. It’s still not completely clear which in-app notifications are muted, but from my limited time with it, I noticed literally zero push notifications or in-app red dots alerting me of updates.

