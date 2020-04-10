Instagram now lets everyone DM from the web

Just a few days ago, we reported that Instagram was slowing rolling out the ability to let folks DM from the web, and now it seems the feature is now available to everyone. The company posted a tweet on its Twiter account announcing the news. I don’t see it yet on my account, and you might not either, but just give it some time. The update was pushed out globally at 10 AM, according to The Verge.

Previously, Instagram was testing this feature with a small percentage of users for quite some time, but now it seems the company is done with their work and giving anyone with an Instagram account the ability to DM from desktop.

How to check if you have access to DMs on desktop for Instagram

To check if you have access, first load up Instagram through your web browser.

Once logged in, look at the top of the page where you typically see the Home icon and your profile picture If you have access, you’ll see the paper plan icon used to represent DMs on the app

Again, if you don’t have access to it yet, don’t worry, it’s coming really soon. Refresh your page or log in later, and you should see it. It takes some time for it hit everyone’s account globally.

So yea, while this is great news and all, why the hell did it take so long for the company to implement this? I can’t imagine this being hard for a developer to code. But regardless, here we are, and I’m personally grateful that they did it.

Do you prefer DMs from the web or sending them from your mobile device? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

