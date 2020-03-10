Facebook will soon let you share your Facebook Stories to Instagram

Facebook is now testing out the option to cross-post Stories to Instagram. Currently, you can post from Instagram to Facebook, so allowing social media managers, influencers, and just us regular people to post from whichever dashboard we are currently on is definitely welcome.

It’s no secret that Facebook wants to intermingle all of the various social media apps that it owns. It’s already going ahead with merging WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger on the back end, despite lawmakers around the world taking a long, hard look at what that could mean for antitrust law. This test of cross-pollinating Stories is just the next step in the direction Facebook wants to go.

Will Instagrammers welcome this change? I mean Instagram has been resisting Facebook’s influence since it was purchased by the social giant, but with both Instagram co-founders leaving in 2018, it seems that the resistance is crumbling. It’s already had its start-up screen changed to say “Instagram – from Facebook,” and a new Open Facebook button arrived in the Instagram settings menu recently.

At least it’ll be easy to use. When you shoot a Facebook Story, the Privacy menu in the posting routine will include a Share To Instagram toggle, as well as the usual privacy toggles.

Is it too much to hope that this will mean viewing one of the Stories in either app will mark it as watched in the other?

