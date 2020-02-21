Facebook will pay you $5 for your voice recordings instead of just listening in for free

In what I can only attribute to altruism of the highest order, Facebook is offering to pay some users for the right to listen to some of their voice recordings. Those recordings will then help improve Facebook’s speech recognition technology, presumably so CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have someone to talk to once he alienates the rest of the world’s population…

Those of you that want to take up this offer, might want to know what’s happening with your sultry tones. A new section in the Viewpoints market research app called “Pronunciations” is where you want to head. Once you sign up, if you’re selected, Facebook will ask you to say “Hey Portal,” followed by the first name of one of the unsuspecting friends on your friend list. You’ll be able to do this with up to ten friends, and you have to record each snippet twice.

And your payout for this near-Herculean task?

A measly 200 points in the Viewpoint app, which translates to a $1 payout via PayPal. Ah, but the rub is that you need at least 1,000 points to get a payout, so get used to saying “Hey Portal” a lot. Facebook says they’ll let you complete this task five times, which will translate to a five buck payola.

What can you really buy with five bucks anymore though? A gallon of non-organic milk, perhaps? Maybe some White Claws to drown your sorrows once your friends realize you’re using their names to help Facebook?

Anyway, if that’s not scared you off yet, Facebook says the Pronunciations program will be available to US users that are over the age of 18 (and you’ll need at least 75 friends on your list). The program will be rolling out slowly, so you might have to wait in a queue to actually be able to earn points.

What do you think? Is this something you would participate in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

