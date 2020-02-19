Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: The IRS is suing Facebook because they suck at paying taxes
Facebook sued by the IRS for $9 billion in unpaid taxes
I thought I was bad at paying the taxman, but apparently Facebook brings it to a whole different level. Truly, one of us.
Facebook is facing a lawsuit from the US Internal Revenue Service, which claims the social network owes $9 billion in unpaid taxes, according to Reuters.That lawsuit went to trial in a San Francisco court on Tuesday, and the crux of the case is a 2010 deal between Facebook and an Irish subsidiary it uses to shuffle money around internationally. The IRS alleges Facebook undervalued the intellectual property it sold to the subsidiary, thereby dodging billions in taxes. – The Verge via Reuters
Visa Grants Coinbase Power To Issue Bitcoin Debit Cards
This is a big deal for crypto fans. Instead of using real money, you can now pay for goods using Bitcoin any other cryptocurrencies anywhere Visa is accepted.
Credit card giant Visa has granted its principal membership to a cryptocurrency company for the first time. Officially awarded to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in December, but not revealed to the public until today, the membership cuts out a crucial, and expensive middleman from the process of issuing a debit card that lets users spend their own bitcoin, ether and XRP anywhere Visa is accepted. – Forbes
Microsoft’s Office app that replaces Word, Excel, and PowerPoint hits general availability
By the way, it’s the year 2020. Kind of late to the party, no Microsoft?
Microsoft today launched Office for Android and iOS in general availability. The unified app means you no longer need to download, install, and switch between the individual Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps. – VentureBeat
