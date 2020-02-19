SpaceX wants to launch four paying tourists into “super high orbit” by the end of 2021

If you have a bunch of money and a POWERFUL URGE to go to space, then there is some potentially good news coming out from SpaceX this week. The Elon Musk company is apparently trying to make that happen for four people by the end of 2021, or possibly early 2022.

The news comes from this announcement, where it was revealed that the company is teaming up with Space Adventures to send four people into space on the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

For an announcement, details are pretty scarce. There is no word on the actual price, but listen, it will almost certainly be in the millions of dollars. There is also no mention of exactly what training these tourists will have to go through, which should prove interesting.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer, SpaceX, notes that:

This historic mission will forge a path to making spaceflight possible for all people who dream of it, and we are pleased to work with the Space Adventures’ team on the mission.

Unlike the Crew Dragon’s trip to the International Space Station in March 2019, this SpaceX trip will go past the station and instead orbit 500-750 miles above the earth.

