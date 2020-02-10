Elon Musk wants everyone to know that Facebook is, in fact, lame

Look, at this point in time, I believe most of us realize how gross Facebook is. That being said, quite a few of us are obviously still using it. Whether for gossiping, interacting with brands, or pushing your own businesses and art, it’s hard to get away from the giant that is Facebook.

While many of us cry out to “delete Facebook” the fact of the matter is, most of us are still there. Still sharing. Still commenting. Still watching ads. Elon Musk did meet the challenge of deleting Facebook (kind of) for Tesla and Space X, he still wants people to know that the social network is, in fact, “lame”.

Sacha Baron Cohen was venting about Facebook on Twitter when Elon Musk added his two cents

We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor! pic.twitter.com/o4hNRFNpgt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 5, 2020

Like people do, Baron Cohen recently went to Twitter to vent about Facebook and its huge influence on media and information. You can find that tweet above.

The actor, best known for his role as Borat, makes some good points, with the comments echoing similar sentiments. Elon Musk also joined the conversation but kept his response a lot simpler.

Honestly, you just can’t argue with the facts. Facebook is lame. It became lame years and years ago, but we were all too big of cowards to admit it. Now look where we’re at.

What do you think? Is Facebook lame? Is Elon Musk lame? Is existence lame? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

