How to stop your Ring device from sharing data with third-party companies

When you buy a device marketed as a home security tool, there’s an expectation that your data is safely stored and not passed to others. Well, Ring’s home security devices don’t meet that expectation but there’s still hope – you can now disable some of the data sharing.

See, the Electronic Frontier Foundation recently reported that the Ring app is stuffed with unannounced third-party trackers that collect your data and sell it to other companies. Eww. Anyway, you can now opt-out of the data-sharing program because of the media spotlight on Ring, so go do that now.

Here’s how to stop your Ring devices selling your data to advertisers

If you’ve got a Ring device and don’t like the thought of your personal data being sold to advertisers, here’s how to stop it:

Open the Ring app

app Tap on Menu then on Third Party Service Providers

then on Scroll down the list to the Personalized Advertising section and turn off Personalized Advertising

Or yanno, take your Ring devices and throw them in the sea because they’re contributing to an environment of security theatre where you’re sold devices promising to keep your neighborhood safe, while in reality, they’re making it easier for people to spy on you.

Plan on disabling the “feature” that lets Ring sell your data to advertisers? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

