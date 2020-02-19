Mozilla is releasing a $5 VPN app for Android – Here’s how to try it

Recently, Mozilla has been stepping up to the plate to improve security for Firefox users, while also giving them options to protect themselves. The company is even working on a VPN and now, that is bleeding over into the mobile space.

For Android users, you can now download the Firefox Private Network VPN, but just note that it is in early access and you’ll need to sign up to (hopefully) gain access.

Here’s how to get on the waiting list for Mozilla’s Android (and Windows 10) VPN

If you are interested in using Mozilla’s VPN on your Android or Windows 10 device, signing up is super simple. Just note that it is technically a “waitlist” and signing up doesn’t guarantee early entry.

To sign up, just go to this link and input the appropriate information. If you get accepted, you’ll get a notification with the invite and download link. The beta is available for both Windows 10 and Android devices with more on the way, including iOS and Linux.

If you are looking for browser-level protection, you can get that now – and for free – Firefox already has that included.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in trying out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

