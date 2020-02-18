Tech Hangover: Kickstarter has successfully unionized

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This is huge news because this makes Kickstarter workers the first employees at a major tech company to successfully unionize in the United States. This should pave the way for other workers at bigger tech companies to go down the union route.

Kickstarter employees voted to form a union with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, which represents more than 100,000 white collar workers. The final vote was 46 for the union, 37 against, a historic win for unionization efforts at tech companies. – Motherboard

Apple ain’t scared of a little Cornavirus. The company is still moving ahead with its plans of launching the much-awaited iPhone SE 2 in March, along with some new iPads with an improved camera system. Let’s see what happens.

Apple is still on track to announce new devices at an event next month, despite the company’s sales and operations being hit hard by COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). One of the planned devices is a low-cost iPhone that’s rumored to be a follow-up to 2016’s iPhone SE. The other is a new iPad Pro model with a refreshed camera system. – Input

Congratulations, Patreon. You are now a payday lender. You’re in great company.

Patreon, the site creators love because it helps them make money off their work, has started a program called Patreon Capital, which grants micro-loans to creators. It’s essentially a cash advance: you get money now in exchange for some of your future earnings plus a small premium. – The Verge

If you need a quick TLDR, Microsoft is working on a thing called Election Guard. It’s an open-source voting machine software that’s designed to prevent hackers from hacking voting machines. Hopefully, it does its job.

Building 83 doesn’t stand out on Microsoft’s massive Redmond, Washington, headquarters. But last week, the nameless structure hosted what might be the software giant’s most important product of 2020. – CNET

