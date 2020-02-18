Durability tests show that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone is highly prone to scratches

Ahh, the foldable device future is here, and it feels like the marketing department needs a refresher course on how to sell phones. See, Samsung claims that “Ultra-Thin Glass” is used on the Galaxy Z Flip, but it seems the words to take note of are “Ultra-Thin” and not “Glass.”

Zack at JerryRigEverything got his destructive hands on a Galaxy Z Flip and I’m pretty sure by now you can guess what happens next…

You’ll flip at how quickly the Galaxy Z Flip scratches…

See, one of the tests Zack does as part of his routine is to attack the screen of any new device with Mohs’ hardness picks. Most modern smartphones show scratches at the pick for level 6, but the “Ultra-Thin Glass” on the Z Flip scratches at level 2. Level freaking 2. For a $1400 smartphone. Let’s not forget that even $100 smartphones have Gorilla Glass that’ll outlast that score.

That makes the “Ultra-Thin Glass” on par with the plastic not-so-fantastic screen of the Galaxy Fold or the new Motorola Razr. Zack even starts poking holes in the screen that do terrible things to the OLED pixels below, but there are no fracture lines like you’d expect from glass. Pretty weird for something that Samsung went to long lengths to point out at every opportunity during the launch.

