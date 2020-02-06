Hey, remember when Pablo Escobar’s brother released a foldable phone? Oh, how we laughed. Oh, how we thought it was a scam, especially with the $350 sticker price. Oh, how we’ve been proven partially right, as Escobar Inc is back with the Escobar Fold 2, or really just a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker on it.

At least, if you get a handset it is. Some customers who pre-ordered the first Escobar Fold are still waiting for their handsets…

The Escobar Fold 2 is really just a foiled Galaxy Fold

When we first saw that Pablo Escobar’s brother was getting into the phone business to “destroy Apple and Samsung,” we didn’t realize he actually meant to use their phones against them. See, the new Escobar Fold 2 is actually an overstock Galaxy Fold (the newer one with improved hinge setup), defaced by a gold sticker and a wallpaper of his brother.

Have a watch of this YouTube video with one of the “lucky” early customers to actually get hands-on time with the phone. It came with an amusing letter explaining the overstock situation and shows off the stuck-on gold logo covering the back of the Samsung handset.

The Escobar Fold 2 is just a Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker and no Samsung warranty

Some Escobar Fold One customers were sent a copy of Escobar’s book and a note promising they’ll be upgraded to the Fold 2 in March

One unhappy customer has set up Escobarscam.com to warn anyone else who might want to order one

Whee, I wonder what Samsung’s lawyers will think of this…

What do you think? Are you surprised that this is just an overstocked Galaxy Fold?

