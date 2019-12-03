Pablo Escobar’s brother just launched a $350 folding phone – yes, that Pablo Escobar

Devices with foldable screens are all the rage right now, with a new challenger from a very unlikely source – Pablo Escobar’s brother.

Yes, that Escobar, has released a foldable phone running Android for a paltry $350. Wow. I mean, I might grab one just for the laughs.

The made-for-TV (read: censored) advertisement for the Fold 1 is above, but if you’re feeling adventurous, there are some decidedly Not-Suitable-For-Work (read: lingerie models) videos showing the Fold 1 in more detail on the Escobar Inc official YouTube channel. Just… don’t say we didn’t warn you if whoever is watching over your shoulder gets an eyeful.

Speaking of eyefuls, the device is pretty good (on paper). It unfolds to a 7.8-inch OLED screen, has a Snapdragon 8150 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That’s a hefty package. It’s also got all the sensors you’d expect from a modern smartphone, dual-sim, and a microSD card slot.

Really, the only issue I see here is that it’s running Android 9, which means it won’t have some of the new features for foldable devices introduced in Android 10. Just… buy it on your credit card so you have purchase protection, k?

What do you think? Interested in the Fold 1 from Escobar Inc? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

