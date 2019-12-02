Connect with us

Tech Hangover

Tech Hangover: RIP Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Back to business as usual.

tech hangover black friday shopping
Image: KnowTechie

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover

Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google’s data collection

good good meme

EU antitrust regulators are investigating Google’s collection of data, the European Commission told Reuters on Saturday, suggesting the world’s most popular internet search engine remains in its sights despite record fines in recent years. Competition enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic are now looking into how dominant tech companies use and monetize data.  – Reuters

Amazon lets doctors record your conversations and put them in your medical files

health care software

Image: Unsplash

It’s only a matter of time until someone hacks these recordings….

Amazon’s next big step in health care is with voice transcription technology that’s designed to allow doctors to spend more time with patients and less time at the computer. – CNBC

‘Grinch bots’ are here to ruin your holiday shopping

online shopping with credit card

Image: Unsplash

Remember how bots ruined the ticket industry? Well, buckle up buckaroo.

Consumers may think they’re avoiding the crush this holiday season by shopping online, unaware that as they’re trying to get through the digital doors, so too are hordes of bots. And they’re throwing elbows. – NBC News

T-Mobile shows why it’s still too early to buy a 5G phone

t-mobile 5g coverage area

Bright pink shows 5G coverage, while purple shows 4G LTE (Image: T-Mobile)

T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network launches on Friday, the company announced Monday morning. But don’t fall for the marketing hype. It’s still too early to buy a 5G phone, even though T-Mobile is now taking orders for two new ones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren. –CNBC

Now even the FBI is warning about your smart TV’s security

smart tv on white stand

Image: Walmart

You know it’s bad when the FBI has to issue a warning to folks.

Smart TVs are like regular television sets but with an internet connection. With the advent and growth of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, most saw internet-connected televisions as a cord-cutter’s dream. But like anything that connects to the internet, it opens up smart TVs to security vulnerabilities and hackers. Not only that, many smart TVs come with a camera and a microphone. But as is the case with most other internet-connected devices, manufacturers often don’t put security as a priority. –TechCrunch

The Problem With Relying on Wirecutter Reviews

Ok, this isn’t news but I figured this was worth sharing. A lot of people read The Wirecutter (myself included). Like, a whole lot. This needs to be read. It makes a lot of great points.

Trying to buy the best of everything is actually the worst – One Zero

Tinder Lets Known Sex Offenders Use the App. It’s Not the Only One

online dating catfishing

Image: Unsplash

Fucking yiiiiiiiiiikes.

Match Group, which owns most major online dating services, screens for sexual predators on Match — but not on Tinder, OkCupid or PlentyofFish. A spokesperson said, “There are definitely registered sex offenders on our free products.” ProPublica 

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

Google and YouTube removed 300 Trump campaign ads 

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki limits how much her kids watch YouTube 

Portland plans to propose the strictest facial recognition ban in the country

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Related Topics

Founder & Editor. Email me at kevin@knowtechie.com

Comments

More in Tech Hangover