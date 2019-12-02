Tech Hangover: RIP Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Tech Hangover
EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google’s data collection
EU antitrust regulators are investigating Google’s collection of data, the European Commission told Reuters on Saturday, suggesting the world’s most popular internet search engine remains in its sights despite record fines in recent years. Competition enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic are now looking into how dominant tech companies use and monetize data. – Reuters
Amazon lets doctors record your conversations and put them in your medical files
It’s only a matter of time until someone hacks these recordings….
Amazon’s next big step in health care is with voice transcription technology that’s designed to allow doctors to spend more time with patients and less time at the computer. – CNBC
‘Grinch bots’ are here to ruin your holiday shopping
Remember how bots ruined the ticket industry? Well, buckle up buckaroo.
Consumers may think they’re avoiding the crush this holiday season by shopping online, unaware that as they’re trying to get through the digital doors, so too are hordes of bots. And they’re throwing elbows. – NBC News
T-Mobile shows why it’s still too early to buy a 5G phone
T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network launches on Friday, the company announced Monday morning. But don’t fall for the marketing hype. It’s still too early to buy a 5G phone, even though T-Mobile is now taking orders for two new ones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren. –CNBC
Now even the FBI is warning about your smart TV’s security
You know it’s bad when the FBI has to issue a warning to folks.
Smart TVs are like regular television sets but with an internet connection. With the advent and growth of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, most saw internet-connected televisions as a cord-cutter’s dream. But like anything that connects to the internet, it opens up smart TVs to security vulnerabilities and hackers. Not only that, many smart TVs come with a camera and a microphone. But as is the case with most other internet-connected devices, manufacturers often don’t put security as a priority. –TechCrunch
The Problem With Relying on Wirecutter Reviews
Ok, this isn’t news but I figured this was worth sharing. A lot of people read The Wirecutter (myself included). Like, a whole lot. This needs to be read. It makes a lot of great points.
Trying to buy the best of everything is actually the worst – One Zero
Tinder Lets Known Sex Offenders Use the App. It’s Not the Only One
Fucking yiiiiiiiiiikes.
Match Group, which owns most major online dating services, screens for sexual predators on Match — but not on Tinder, OkCupid or PlentyofFish. A spokesperson said, “There are definitely registered sex offenders on our free products.” — ProPublica
Notable Mentions
Google and YouTube removed 300 Trump campaign ads
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki limits how much her kids watch YouTube
Portland plans to propose the strictest facial recognition ban in the country
