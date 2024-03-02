T-Mobile bringing back free MLB.TV subscription in March

For the ninth year in a row, T-Mobile will offer many of its wireless subscribers free access to Major League Baseball’s streaming service MLB.TV.

The free perk will become available to eligible T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, March 26, with sign-ups available through the newly-rebranded T-Life app (formerly T-Mobile Tuesdays) for Apple iOS and Android phones.

The deal allows T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans to get a complementary MLB.TV subscription around the start of the 2024 baseball season.

MLB.TV unlocks access to games played by MLB teams beyond a user’s home area, except for nationally-televised games on ESPN, Fox Sports, TNT Sports and Apple TV Plus.

The MLB.TV plan offered through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile is the All Teams Yearly subscription, which normally costs $150 per season.

Eligible T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers are those with post-paid or pre-paid phone plans that offer access to T-Life, including consumer and business plans.

Most of T-Mobile’s flagship plans, called Go5G, qualify for T-Life, as do some older plans like T-Mobile One and T-Mobile Magenta. T-Mobile Home Internet subscribers are also eligible for T-Life.

Customers with T-Mobile government, mobile Internet or Pay-as-you-Go plans aren’t eligible for T-Life, and thus can’t access the free MLB.TV offer.

The same goes for customers who pay for T-Mobile’s bare-bones, ultra-cheap prepaid wireless plan called T-Mobile Connect.

What comes with MLB.TV?

In addition to unlocking live access to out-of-market games, MLB.TV allows streamers on some TV platforms to watch key highlights of games in progress until they catch up to the live action.

MLB.TV is also introducing a new “multi-view” feature that allows streamers who use Apple TV , Google TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV devices to watch several live games from a single screen.

Live games typically offer the video feeds of both the home and away teams and multiple audio options, including radio broadcasts from both teams and Spanish play-by-play commentary. Local pre-game and post-game coverage is available from most teams.

Those with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate their pay TV plan through MLB.TV and watch post-season games as well as the 2024 All-Star Game in mid-July.

Which devices support MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available across a wide number of streaming TV platforms, including the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV (all models)

Android TV (devices running Android TV OS 5.0 or newer)

Apple TV (App Store-enabled devices)

Chromecast with Google TV (all models)

Google Chromecast (2nd Gen and newer)

Roku (models running Roku OS 11.5 or newer)

Samsung TVs (models powered by Tizen OS)

Sony PlayStation 5 (all models)

Xbox One (all models)

Xumo Stream Box

MLB.TV can also be accessed through the MLB app for Apple iPhones, iPads, and Android-powered phones and tablets.

Streamers can also use their desktop or laptop computers to watch live games and related content via the MLB.TV website.

