Listen up! We know Black Friday was a bit of a disappointment, but thankfully we’ve got Cyber Monday to scratch that consumerism itch.

Never tried VR? Haven’t played Skyrim yet even though it’s on everything from Alexa to PC? Walmart can help, with this awesome PlayStation VR bundle. For $269, you get a PlayStation VR headset, the PS camera, and vouchers for five hot VR titles. That’s a red-hot deal, so hurry before it becomes a virtual sellout.

The games included are Skyrim VR, where you can experience the entirety of the Skyrim world, in VR; PlayStation VR Worlds, where you get five specially-created experiences for PlayStation VR; Astro Bot Rescue Mission, although why anyone would want to play a platformer in VR is beyond me; Everybody’s Golf VR, for the dad in everyone; and finally Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

You’ll still need to own a PlayStation 4 to enjoy this VR experience, but luckily, GameStop has the PS4 Pro in Glacier White for only $299 right now.

