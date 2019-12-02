These microUSB rechargeable smart batteries are insanely discounted for Cyber Monday

Let’s face it, batteries are expensive and they’re a massive pain to find when you really need them. And that’s if you have any in your home. These Pale Blue Smart Batteries solves this simple solution. These are rechargeable batteries that you charge with a microUSB cable. And right now, they’re getting an insane discount for Cyber Monday.

A bundle that normally costs $85 is down to just $60 right now. You get two packs of AA batteries (a total of 8 batteries) and a pack of AAA batteries (four batteries). You even get free shipping with that if you live in the U.S.

If you’re someone who burns through a lot of batteries or knows someone who does, this makes for the perfect gift for either yourself or someone else who needs these. This price expires on December 3.

Editors' Recommendations:

