Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $22 a pop for Cyber Monday

Last week Amazon had a deal on 3rd generation Echo Dots for $22 . Turns out they’re offering the same deal for Cyber Monday. So is you didn’t get a chance to grab some on Friday, now is your time to score these at this killer price. This may be the last time you see these at this price.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $22 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $35 if you prefer to go down that route. We highly recommend scooping one up. Makes for a perfect holiday gift.

Editors’ Recommendations: