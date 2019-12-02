T-Mobile flips the switch on 5G – Here’s what you need to know

If you are a T-Mobile customer, then congratulations, as 5G can now be accessed nationwide. Previously, a low-speed version of 5G from T-Mobile was only accessible within Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City.

There’s been a lot of talk from other phone providers, such as Verizon and Sprint, about giving their users 5G. However, it is only in select cities. T-Mobile is still, as of this writing, the only one to go ahead and roll it out on a larger scale.

But what does 5G offer T-Mobile users? What plans and phones are available with 5G? Well, for all of those customers who want to see what 5G is all about, let’s find out.

What T-Mobile customers need to know about the 5G launch

What are the specifications of T-Mobile’s 5G?

T-Mobile’s 5G is using a 600 MHz airwave band that is slightly slow-to-connect than other 5G connections offered by other providers. However, that can be chalked up to the widespread layout of the network. When it comes to the actual speeds, Fortune found that it is 20% faster than 4G networks.

How many people will have access to 5G?

Over 200M users will be able to use 5G data in nearly 5,000 cities. There is an official map of T-Mobile’s 5G coverage with an option to see if your city is available.

What phones are compatible?

There are currently only two phones that can access 5G and they are the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. T-Mobile plans on selling additional phones that will work with the network sometime next year.

What T-Mobile plans have 5G?

The network is available to all of T-Mobile’s customers as long as they have a compatible phone without any additional charges to their bill.

