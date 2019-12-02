Facebook has a new data tool that lets you easily transfer your photos to Google Photos

Facebook seems to be turning over a new leaf, with promises of transparency, trust, and portability everywhere you look.

The newest tool created with this in mind lets users transfer their FB photos and videos to other services. I mean, it’s your data, you should be able to do what you want with it, right?

Facebook is rolling out a tool to easily transfer your photos to Google Photos

The Photo Transfer Tool will easily export your uploaded Facebook images to other services, starting with Google Photos. Facebook says that data will be encrypted during the transfer, so you should be protected. This is the first tool created from the open-source Data Transfer Project, which was created to enable users of services like Twitter and Facebook an easy way to transfer data between those services.

More about the Photo Transfer Tool:

The Photo Transfer Tool will use APIs to transfer your Facebook images and videos directly to Google Photos

Before this, you had to download every image individually then reupload

Facebook will be adding new services to transfer data to as time goes on

Users in Ireland are getting the tool now, with worldwide availability planned for the first half of next year

The Mark Zuckerberg production has been plagued with scandals in recent years, so tools like this are an important part of winning back the mood of the user base. After all, if you can transfer your data to any other service easily, that means you’re not locked-in, right?

