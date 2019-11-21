Snapchat has a new FaceApp-like filter and it’s UNREAL

Snapchat has established itself as the place to go when you want funny, interesting filters. Sure, other apps and social platforms offer similar features, but Snapchat has typically been the leader others follow.

Now, its new FaceApp-like filter, called Time Machine, can drastically age or de-age on the fly and rolling out for users today.

Snapchat’s new filter has to been seen to be believed

As you can see from the video above, Snapchat’s new Time Machine filter takes things like FaceApp a step further, by quickly scaling your age through a slider. Once you’re happy with the face you can start recording video or take a picture.

Unlike FaceApp however, you shouldn’t have as many concerns about your data.

I’m curious to see if Instagram will try to copy this filter. The Facebook-owned social platform has no problem “borrowing” ideas from other platforms, but many of its filters for Instagram Stories are focused on beautification or simpler filters.

You can find the Time Machine filter in the filter tray. It’s currently rolling out, so if you don’t see it yet, keep checking back throughout the day.

Also, why we’re here, why is Snapchat still trying to make Spectacles work?

