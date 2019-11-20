Tech Hangover: Of course Amazon is getting into the game streaming business

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Ok, this is pretty useful. I can see a lot of people using this. It’s not for me, but I’m sure some people will get a kick out of this.

Google Earth’s new creation features let you build stories and presentations that center around various places. You can arrange a series of locations in order and attach elements such as notes, pictures, and annotations to them. When you hit the play button, Google Earth will present it by automatically taking the map through the marked landmarks one by one. – Digital Trends

Ok, who’s buying me this?

Apple has just launched its lineup of battery cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. They look very similar to last year’s cases (though, obviously, with a bigger camera cutout), and they come in the same black, white, and pink colors. They also maintain wireless charging support. – The Verge

This past year has been chock full of uncomfortable revelations about Ring, the surveillance social network and home security hardware company acquired by Amazon for a reported $800 million, including reports of potentially disastrous internal security practices, an apparent disregard for user privacy, and wave after wave of detail on secret partnerships with local police. Today, in a letter addressed to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, five Democratic senators are asking for an explanation, citing potential threats to U.S. national security. – The Intercept

Make it stop. There are so. many. gaming. streaming. services. But hey, as Josh mentioned in a previous Slack chat, “if it actually works, cool.”

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service launched on November 19th (and you probably shouldn’t buy into it just yet), but we’re already hearing more about Amazon’s rumored entry into the space. CNET reports that Amazon is planning to announce its own cloud gaming service next year. CNET’s story corroborates a January report from The Information, which first revealed the existence of the service and said that it likely wouldn’t launch until 2020 at the earliest.

Another day, another breach.

Password data and other personal information belonging to as many as 2.2 million users of two websites—one a cryptocurrency wallet service and the other a gaming bot provider—have been posted online, according to Troy Hunt, the security researcher behind the Have I Been Pwned breach notification service. – ArsTechnica

Lol, what the literal fuck?

Back in 2012, the US Supreme Court ruled that it’s illegal for the police to attach a GPS tracking device to someone’s car without a warrant. But what if you find a GPS tracking device on your car? Can you remove it? – ArsTechnica

