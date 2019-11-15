Xbox Game Pass will get game streaming as part of the service in 2020

With Microsoft’s x019 event yesterday, quite a bit of news was released regarding the future of Xbox and the upcoming Project xCloud. This included news about the future of Game Pass and included streaming functionality through xCloud.

With Xbox Game Pass, subscribers get access to over 200 games that they can download and enjoy at their leisure, but game streaming will be a welcome addition to many gamers.

During X019, xCloud General Manager Catherine Gluckstein noted that “Next year, we will bring game streaming to Xbox Game Pass, so that you are free to discover and play anywhere and everywhere.”

Now, the big question here is what exactly is meant by “free to discover and play”?

Is this just fancy marketing puff about being about to play anywhere, free of cables and consoles, or is it literally a free addition to Xbox Game pass?

Ars Technica had the same question, but like all things PR and marketing, they were offered a vague response that didn’t really add anything. “We want to offer choice in how players stream games from the cloud. We’ll have more details to share at a later date,” a rep tells Ars.

At $9.99 a month, it’s tough to believe that full xCloud game streaming capabilities will be included for free from Microsoft, but I guess we’ll find out in the weeks and months to come.

What do you think? Would you like to see Project xCloud added to Xbox Game Pass? Would you pay extra for it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

