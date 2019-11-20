How to track sleep with the Apple Watch

From tracking ECG to controlling a Roku, Apple Watches are capable of a lot.

We also confirmed that the Apple Watch can track sleeping habits, thanks in part to the Watch’s complex sensors that also track health habits. Granted it is through a third-party app but, still, it’s nice to know that the device is capable of tracking sleep.

So, you’ve finally downloaded one of the many sleep-oriented apps that are on the App Store. What do you do next?

How to track your sleep with an Apple Watch

By using one of the following apps, users can start to keep track of their sleeping habits and, hopefully, create better ones. Each of them has similar, but important features that folks will look for in a sleep tracker.

These include providing personalized and detailed feedback on your sleep, tracking your heartbeat, and syncing your sleep data to the Health app. While those are key, we want to list some of the more specific features from each of the apps.

SleepWatch

SleepWatch by bodymatter probably has the easiest setup as it starts working when you fall asleep. When you wake up, it presents your sleeping data on one simple screen that shows heartbeats and target sleep time. The app also tracks your sleep rhythm, any disruptions you felt, and your total sleep time.

Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker

Pillow is used both on the Apple Watch and the iPhone and can track REM sleep patterns. It also uses the microphone to measure your snores and sleep apnea conditions. The app can also double as a “smart alarm” where the user can select a variety of soothing-sounding noises or a song from their Music library.

Sleep++

Sleep++ will provide feedback to the user in the form of numerical scores, as opposed to charts. The app will measure your time asleep and what your average night’s sleep looks like. Also, you can create a “sleep diary” to add a personal spin on your habits, if you’re into that sort of thing.

One thing we do want to stress is that anyone who wants to wear their Apple Watch to bed should keep track of their battery. If an app is running continuously for six-to-eight hours a night on a not-fully-charged Apple Watch, you might wake up with no results at all and a blank screen. Keeping your Apple Watch properly charged is key.

If you do not own an Apple Watch and want to track your sleep, there are other options out there. You can check out one of the Fitbit models, such as the Fitbit Inspire. Alternatively, if you only have an iPhone, you can use the Bedtime app. And, since you can plug in your charger and have it go overnight, there is no need to worry about the battery running out.

What do you think? Plan on tracking your sleep with the Apple Watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

