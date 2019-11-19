It is no secret that the Apple Watch has a large list of features.

However, one feature that has been long-rumored is having the ability to track a person’s sleep. Last year, Apple acquired sleep-monitoring manufacturer Beddit. The acquisition led some users to speculate that Apple would use the company’s hardware for a built-in sleep technology on the watch.

Several other wearables, like the Fitbit, lets its users track their sleep. iPhone owners can track their sleep through the Bedtime app, but that’s only on the phone. Why not the current leader of the wearables space?

Can the Apple Watch track sleep?

Answer: Short answer is yes.

The long answer? It can monitor someone’s sleeping patterns, thanks to the Apple Watch’s sensors, and as long as the user wears it while they sleep. However, they will have to download a separate app.

A few of the apps you can download on the App Store include:

When you are ready to start tracking your sleeping habits, it would be good to keep a note of your Watch’s components, such as your Watch’s battery life and/or brightness. This is important, because the may take a chunk of your battery life as you sleep. Be sure to make any adjustments, such as reducing brightness to your Apple Watch to prepare yourself for a good night’s sleep.

