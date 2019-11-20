Porn cam site CamSoda will be streaming Thanksgiving dinner for all the horny, lonely people

Well, this is a new one. Popular porn cam site CamSoda will be streaming something unexpected on Thanksgiving. No, it won’t be Josiah dropping his Autoblow AI in lieu of a warm turkey carcass, but it will be turkey-related. It’ll be people, families or groups of friends, enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and not having sex.

CamSoda is offering cammers utilizing its LifeStream portion of the site that broadcasters use to show their candid, daily life – not necessarily sexual – $250 to broadcast their Thanksgiving.

LifeStream broadcasters already receive a series of 720p webcams and a monthly stipend to cover their internet bill. CamSoda would like them to broadcast Thanksgiving dinner in order to make the viewer feel like they are included in something other than a microwave meal and the Macy’s parade on DVR.

CamSoda will create a brand new category on the site specifically for Thanksgiving dinner broadcasts

Located on CamSoda’s new dedicated Thanksgiving page, the broadcast that receives the most viewers will be rewarded with free tokens to use on the site. That speaks to CamSoda’s contained economy between broadcasters and users. Tokens are as good as cash on CamSoda, if you like tipping for porn performances. As you should. It’s a living.

The point of all this is twofold. First, it’s another cheeky marketing action by CamSoda to get people like me – who support sex workers and the valid existence of porn or cam-related websites – to write about them in some context. Second, it’s to bring Thanksgiving dinner and that feeling of togetherness (and abject disdain for your family) to those who might not have it and spend much of their time living vicariously through LifeStream broadcasters and cammers.

“Here at CamSoda, we are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving,” says Daryn Parker, VP, CamSoda in a press release. “We want everybody to have a place to go and enjoy the holiday. We know how crazy Thanksgiving dinners can be. Everyone comes together to celebrate and enjoy the company of family and friends. Of course, whenever you have so many people gathered at one dinner table – the drunk uncle, the insecure cook, the nosy aunt and that one random cousin, among others – things can escalate quickly and make for entertaining content.”

And isn’t that what it’s all about these days? Content? Watching other people have Thanksgiving dinner on a cam porn site is prime content in the content age. It’s voyeurism to a weird extreme. But that’s what we love. In this age of Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and so on, we love to just watch other people live their lives while showing ultimate disdain for our own.

“That’s why we want to extend an offer to our fans to live stream their family dinner for the world to see in return for us paying for their meal (up to $250),” continues Parker. “We think there is a healthy appetite for this type of voyeurism. We’re excited for our fans to broadcast their Thanksgiving dinner and/or tune in to one. Sit down, join the party and buckle up and prepare for anything.”

While CamSoda has indicated that these would generally be clothes-on Thanksgiving dinners, that last line suggests that truly anything could happen. A full-on five-course meal orgy? Sure, why the hell not. Group masturbation while the mashed potatoes are being passed around? It’s possible. I sure hope the context is set for these types of situations beforehand. Though, in those cases, it’ll probably be a table full of step-brothers and sisters.

We live in the strangest timeline. Happy holidays.

What do you think? Is this something you’d be interested in if you were spending Thanksgiving alone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: