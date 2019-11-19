Amazon just gave non-Prime members free access to Amazon Music on smartphones and TVs

Amazon released a blog post yesterday announcing that it is giving those who don’t have a subscription to Music Unlimited or Prime the ability to use the Music service for free.

Users can stream from their computers, smartphones, and, of course, Amazon devices like Fire TV and the Echo. However, there is one catch; there will be ads in-between songs. On the bright side, the free service is still giving users access to tons and tons of music.

The blog mentions that curated playlists from Amazon will be available for customers. One of the playlists they highlight, keeping with the upcoming holidays, is a playlist of Christmas music.

Because who doesn’t want to hear 100 covers of Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town?

Amazon is giving its users free music to stream and Spotify gets affected by it

While this is great news for those who have been looking to try Music out, the news affects Spotify, the current heavyweight champ of the music streaming world. After Amazon released the blog post, Business Insider reports that Spotify’s stock fell 5%.

Despite Spotify’s current reign at the top, Amazon is proving to be a formidable challenger. With the new free subscription, Amazon currently has five tiers for its Music service, with Music Unlimited HD being the “premium” one. Spotify, on the other hand, has two with Spotify Premium giving users the ability to stream ad-free but also download songs to their devices.

What is to come next is purely speculation, but the drop in Spotify stock and the addition of another tier from Amazon is an interesting twist to this potential matchup.

What do you think? Will you try out the ad-supported tier of Amazon Music? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

