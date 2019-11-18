If a new patent application published in Japan is any indication, the upcoming PlayStation 5 controller will look almost identical to the current DualShock 4 controller.

The patent was first discovered by Video Games Chronicle and shows a controller with a very similar profile to what we have now.

From the patent, we see that the controller will be approximately the same dimensions as the current offering, but removes the light bar that was introduced with the current DualShock 4 controller. There is no name listed for the new model, but it is assumed to be called the DualShock 5.

As far as other information regarding the controller, a Wired exclusive interview from last month did gleam light on more of what to expect from the controller.

For one, Sony is moving away from the basic USB Micro-B port and switching to USB-C. In addition, the new controller will feature haptic feedback, which will be a drastic departure from the current rumble feature. As Peter Rubin writes in the Wired piece:

I ran a character through a platform level featuring a number of different surfaces, all of which gave distinct—and surprisingly immersive—tactile experiences. Sand felt slow and sloggy; mud felt slow and soggy. On ice, a high-frequency response made the thumbsticks really feel like my character was gliding. Jumping into a pool, I got a sense of the resistance of the water; on a wooden bridge, a bouncy sensation.

Due to the new haptic features, it is expected that the upcoming PlayStation controller will be a bit heavier than the current version, as well.

