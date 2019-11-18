After some backlash, Google is almost doubling the number of Stadia launch titles

Last week, we reported on the surprisingly light number of games that were releasing with Google Stadia, Google’s game streaming service. Now, that number is almost doubling just days before its full release.

Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM at Google, has revealed that the company is adding more titles to the launch list, including some sports titles that were missing prior. Harrison also noted that Google’s partners did an awesome job to help make it happen.

Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia – we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

It’s good to see the company adding a solid number of titles, and the lack of sports titles was surprising, so its good to see titles like NBA 2K20 added to the list of launch games.

The (new) launch list of Google Stadia titles

If you are interested in the full list of available games for Google’s 11/19 Stadia launch, you can find that below (courtesy of Geoff Keighley):

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2 (New)

Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019 (New)

Final Fantasy XV (New)

Football Manager 2020 (New)

Grid 2019 (New)

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus (New)

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20 (New)

Rage 2 (New)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising (New)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (New)

All of the new games added to launch were games already slated to release before the end of 2019, but regardless, it is good to see that they will be available at launch, especially considering Microsoft’s own game streaming test now has over 50 titles available to stream.

What do you think? Interested in Google Stadia? Excited for it to launch this week?

