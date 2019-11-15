#GameTechie
Microsoft’s Project xCloud expands its streaming test to over 50 titles
And Google Stadia over here is launching with only 12 titles.
If you are interested in Microsoft’s Project xCloud streaming service, the company is expanding its list of test titles from a mere five games to 55 games.
Announced at Microsoft’s X019 Xbox event, the Project xCloud test gives gamers the chance to try the game streaming service on their Android phone or tablet.
Here are all the new games arriving on Project xCloud today
If you are interested in trying Project xCloud for yourself (it’s currently free to test), then here are all the new games you can enjoy.
- Absolver
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert Online
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Just Cause 4
- Madden NFL 20
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked!
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- RAD
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- State of Decay 2
- Subnautica
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- Tera
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Vampyr
- Vermintide 2
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- World War Z
- WRC 7
- WWE 2K20
- Yoku’s Island Express
In addition to all these new games, Microsoft also spent time during X019 to discuss the future of Project xCloud and how it would live on Xbox Game Pass when it releases in 2020.
What do you think? Interested in trying out Project xCloud? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
