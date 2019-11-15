Microsoft’s Project xCloud expands its streaming test to over 50 titles

If you are interested in Microsoft’s Project xCloud streaming service, the company is expanding its list of test titles from a mere five games to 55 games.

Announced at Microsoft’s X019 Xbox event, the Project xCloud test gives gamers the chance to try the game streaming service on their Android phone or tablet.

Here are all the new games arriving on Project xCloud today

If you are interested in trying Project xCloud for yourself (it’s currently free to test), then here are all the new games you can enjoy.

Absolver

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

ARK: Survival Evolved

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert Online

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Darksiders 3

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Just Cause 4

Madden NFL 20

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Overcooked!

Puyo Puyo Champions

RAD

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

State of Decay 2

Subnautica

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

Tera

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Vampyr

Vermintide 2

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

World War Z

WRC 7

WWE 2K20

Yoku’s Island Express

In addition to all these new games, Microsoft also spent time during X019 to discuss the future of Project xCloud and how it would live on Xbox Game Pass when it releases in 2020.

