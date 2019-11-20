A Twitter leaker says the PlayStation 5 will release November 2020

A Twitter account that (according to LetsGoDigital) previously leaked The Last of Us 2 release date is back, this time giving insight on when to expect the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

The account, PSErebus, notes that the Playstation 5 will release in multiple countries near the end of 2020 plus a specific North American release date.

Could the PlayStation 5 drop right before Black Friday next year?

Now, before we continue, it’s important to remember that these are just rumors. Even with previously confirmed leaks like Last of Us 2, it doesn’t mean these are 100% set in stone or even correct.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrH — PlayStation (@PSErebus) November 19, 2019

If the leaker’s information is correct, the PlayStation 5 and new controller will release a week before next year’s Black Friday sales on November 20, 2020. Now, if this information is correct, I still wouldn’t expect any first month sales on the new console, but it would still be dropping in prime time.

READ MORE: Sony PlayStation 5 will officially enter your gaming peripheral in late 2020

When looking at previous release dates of Sony’s consoles, there’s no real pattern to base it off of. The original PlayStation was released at the beginning of December, the PS2 was released in March, and the PlayStation 3 and 4 were released near the middle of November.

The Twitter account also notes that Gran Tourismo 7 will be released at the same time, November 20.

What do you think? Does this leak hold any merit? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

