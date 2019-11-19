The awesome Nintendo Switch Lite case that was exclusive to Japan is coming to the US

A while back we reported on a nifty little carrying case for the Nintendo Switch Lite only to be told it was going to be an exclusive release for Japan.

Luckily, it seems Nintendo has heard our pleas, because the Flip Cover & Screen Protector slimline case is making its way to the US on December 8.

The more portable Switch Lite gets a low-profile case for all your traveling needs

The Nintendo Switch is already a portable console, but the Switch Lite really takes that to the next level with its smaller profile and attached Joy-Con controllers. The Nintendo Switch has its own carrying cases but none of them are as portable and low-profile as this one.

The Flip Cover & Screen Protector snaps on to the back of the Switch Lite and has a cover that flips over the top of the Switch to provide protection to the screen and joysticks. It features a magnetic clasp to keep everything secure.

The case is a bit on the expensive side, coming in at $39.99, but if you find yourself traveling with your Switch Lite quite a bit, then the price can definitely be justified. Again, it will release on December 8 in the US and you can snag one here.

